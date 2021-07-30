Foot chase ends in arrest of wanted man in SE Portland

Crime

Hugo Diaz-Barajas of Vancouver is facing multiple charges

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A booking photo of Hugo Ivan Diaz-Barajas, July 29, 2021. (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A wanted man was arrested after a police chase in Southeast Portland, officers said.

Officers responded to the 13200 block of SE Division Street at about 11 p.m. after receiving reports that two people were seen stripping a car in a parking lot. They tried to take 28-year-old Hugo Diaz-Barajas of Vancouver into custody but he resisted and ran away, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Officers chased Diaz-Barajas on foot but he cut into a backyard and out of sight, so several more officers — including a K9 — were brought in to set up a perimeter, police said. Authorities eventually found Diaz-Barajas and arrested him.

Diaz-Barajas is facing charges of 1st-degree burglary, resisting arrest, 3rd-degree escape and interfering with a peace officer. He also had several warrants out for his arrest, police said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories