Foot chase ends in arrest of wanted man in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A wanted man was arrested after a police chase in Southeast Portland, officers said.

Officers responded to the 13200 block of SE Division Street at about 11 p.m. after receiving reports that two people were seen stripping a car in a parking lot. They tried to take 28-year-old Hugo Diaz-Barajas of Vancouver into custody but he resisted and ran away, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Officers chased Diaz-Barajas on foot but he cut into a backyard and out of sight, so several more officers — including a K9 — were brought in to set up a perimeter, police said. Authorities eventually found Diaz-Barajas and arrested him.

Diaz-Barajas is facing charges of 1st-degree burglary, resisting arrest, 3rd-degree escape and interfering with a peace officer. He also had several warrants out for his arrest, police said.