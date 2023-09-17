PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland chef was carjacked at gunpoint as he was foraging for figs while on his way home from work, and the armed thieves remain at large.

Chef Cameron Dunlap of Morchella told KOIN 6 News he was robbed near his child’s school in Southeast Portland. He was foraging for ingredients — which he said are key to his business — around 12:45 a.m. around SE 135th and Division, “about 10 blocks from my house.”

He wasn’t hurt, but the thieves took his car, his wallet and his keys.

Dunlap said recovering from the theft is something many of his friends in the restaurant business are familiar with.

“I’m tired of us getting stepped on repeatedly and us having to pick ourselves up without any support because we pay for the city to be here,” he said.

“The police did arrive pretty quickly after I called them and they just said that it happens all the time and that they were going to look for it all night and they would try to return the vehicle to me,” he said.

But he said there’s very little the city can do. He expects the only help he will get is from a fundraiser friends put together for him.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Portland police.