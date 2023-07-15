This Ford pickup is linked to a fatal hit-run in Portland, May 24, 2023 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Lara Morrow was hit and killed by a vehicle that didn’t stop at Southeast Division Street east of Southeast 122nd Avenue on the afternoon of May 24. The Portland resident was 35.

No one has yet been charged with this hit-and-run death. But on Saturday, Portland police released a surveillance photo of what they believe is the suspect vehicle.

Authorities are looking for a green Ford F-250 or Ford F-350 with a crew cab, 4 doors, lifted suspension and a matching green camper shell canopy. The surveillance photos came from a camera “some distance away.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PPB by email: crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-135823.