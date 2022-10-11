PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — ​​Dennis “Denny” Doyle, the longtime, former mayor of Beaverton, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to a federal charge of possession of child pornography.

Doyle was accused of possessing pornographic images of children, multiple were reportedly under the age of 12. Officials said he had these images from November 2014 to December 2015.

Some of the minors photographed were determined to be sexually exploited children known to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Anyone with information about the physical or online exploitation of children is urged to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

In early March, the 73-year-old Doyle pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of child pornography. His sentencing is slated for Jan. 24, 2023.

Doyle was first elected as Beaverton’s mayor in 2008, taking office in 2009. He lost his re-election in 2020 against the current Mayor Lacey Beaty.