PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Former Beaverton Mayor Dennis “Denny” Doyle was sentenced to six months in federal prison and five years of probation on Tuesday for illegally possessing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon announced that the 74-year-old was also ordered to pay $22,000 in restitution to his victims.

Doyle pled guilty in October of 2022 after a local business found a flash drive containing child porn photos and turned the evidence over to the Beaverton Police Department. The drive also appeared to contain personal photos belonging to Doyle, and he was subsequently contacted by authorities.

“After the Beaverton Police Department referred the case to the FBI, special agents from FBI Portland’s Child Exploitation Task Force contacted Doyle at his home,” U.S. Attorney’s Office said. “Doyle was immediately truthful with the agents, admitting the drive was his and that he had personally downloaded child pornography from his home computer.”

During the investigation, authorities determined that the child pornography was downloaded onto the drive between November 2014 and December 2015, while Doyle was serving as the mayor of Beaverton. No additional child porn was located on Doyle’s electronic devices.

Doyle was ultimately convicted on a single charge of possession of child pornography.

The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, the Justice Department’s nationwide initiative to fight what it says is a “growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.”