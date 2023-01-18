Matthew Knorr, 46, was lodged in the Washington County Jail. His bail was set at $750,000.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A former teacher in the Beaverton School District was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree sex abuse, according to Hillsboro police.

Police say the charges stem from incidents that occurred during Knorr’s tenure at the Beaverton Academy of Science and Engineering (BASE). Knorr has not taught at the school since Nov. 2021, according to authorities.

According to police, the investigation involved one victim who was a student at the school when the crimes were allegedly committed. Police say they aren’t aware of other victims.

Diane Fitzpatrick, the principal of BASE, sent an email out to families regarding the matter:

“At BASE, we strive to be fully transparent with our families. In that spirit, I want to share some information with you.

Today, Matt Knorr, a teacher who taught at BASE during the 2021-22 school year, was arrested on three counts of Sex Abuse I. This teacher has not worked at BASE since November 2021, though he is still listed in our system. You may hear coverage of this event on the news this evening. If you have questions regarding the case, you’re urged to contact Detective Megan Linn with the Hillsboro Police Department at 503-430-4929 or Megan.Linn@hillsboro-oregon.gov.

News of this arrest may impact your student. Please know that our counseling staff will be ready to support your student at school tomorrow.

At this time, I am unable to release any additional information. Thank you for your understanding and support.”