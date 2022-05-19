PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A former federal corrections officer pleaded guilty on Thursday to multiple charges for his role in a bribery and contraband smuggling conspiracy.

Nickolas Carlos Herrera, 32, who worked at the Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) in Sheridan, admitted to conspiracy, providing contraband in prison and accepting a bribe as a public official.

Court documents say that Herrera worked at FCI from April 2015 to Dec. 2019, which is when he was placed on administrative leave. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office says that Herrera started bringing contraband items into the facility, including food, clothing, and cigarettes, in spring of 2019.

Herrera gave the items to select inmates in exchange for money. One of the inmates was Donte Hunt, 40, who is currently in custody on federal drug, gun, and money laundering charges.

Herrea eventually brought in marijuana; Suboxone, a Schedule III narcotic; Yeezy sneakers and a cell phone for Hunt. Herrera allegedly acquired these items from Elizabeth McIntosh, 34, an associate of his who was not in prison.

Herrera reportedly allowed Hunt to use a staff phone at the prison to call McIntosh, arranging for the delivery of Suboxone to Herrera. Herrera also met McIntosh on multiple occasions to obtain narcotics and additional items for Hunt.

Herrera, Hunt, and McIntosh were indicted by a federal grand jury on Sept. 24, 2020.

Herrera and McIntosh were arraigned on Nov. 2 and 4, 2020, respectively and both were released on conditions. Hunt was arraigned two weeks later, on Nov. 19, 2020.

Herrera and Hunt face maximum sentences of 25 years in prison, a $750,000 fine and five years of supervised release. McIntosh faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $500,000 fine and five years of supervised release.