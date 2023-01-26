Davonte Carter, 26, was indicted on six counts of second-degree sex abuse, as well as other charges.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A former boys’ basketball coach at David Douglas High School was arrested Thursday for alleged sex abuse of two minors, according to Portland police.

Davonte Carter, 26, was indicted on six counts of second-degree sex abuse, four counts of third-degree sex abuse, seven counts of third-degree sodomy, luring a minor and distribution of a controlled substance (marijuana).

Carter coached at David Douglas from 2017-2022 and was the JV head coach last season, according to OSAA. The Portland Police Bureau says that he also coached at numerous camps throughout the Portland area.

According to authorities, officers were made aware of multiple instances of inappropriate contact between Carter and two minors and notified the Portland Sex Crimes Unit, as well as the David Douglas administration.

The case was presented to a grand jury after what the PPB called an “exhaustive” investigation. The grand jury then issued a warrant for Carter’s arrest.

After being located in Webster, Tex., Carter was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force. He will remain in Texas pending the extradition process.

Anyone who has information on these or other incidents is asked to contact Detective Sean Harris at sean.harris@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0838, or Detective Wendi Hamm at wendi.hamm@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0999.