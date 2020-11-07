Former Eugene softball coach accused of luring a minor

He was arrested and then released after posting bail

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon softball coach has been arrested, accused of luring a minor and attempting to make child pornography. Washington County authorities said they believe there may be more victims.

Miguel Zepeda was arrested on Friday in what the sheriff’s office said was part of a six-month long investigation after allegations that the former softball coach was involved in luring underaged girls. The 45-year-old man lives in Sherwood, but has coached softball teams in Eugene dating back to 2015, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

During their investigation, detectives found that Zepeda had “illegal text conversations” with a teenage girl.

On Nov. 6, he was arrested and charged with two counts of luring a minor, and one count of attempting to use a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct. He was booked into jail, but later made bail and has since been released.

Washington County authorities are working with the Eugene Police Department in the investigation. The sheriff’s office also said they believe there are additional victims, possibly in the Portland area. Anyone with information on Zepeda or someone who was victimized is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.