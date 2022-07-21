PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A former Forest Grove police officer has been found guilty after reportedly damaging a family’s decorations outside their home on Halloween of 2020, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Steven Teets was found guilty of second-degree criminal mischief and was sentenced to 24 months of probation.

Just before 1 a.m. the night of the incident, the homeowners heard their car alarms going off in their driveway. When the homeowners looked outside, they said saw a man hit their Black Lives Matter sign.

According to the DA’s office, Teets approached the family in an “aggressive manner” at their front door.

“He sees me, he starts coming to me, towards my door,” homeowner Mirella Castaneda said. “I slam the door and lock it.”

After the homeowners reportedly told him to leave, Teets broke items on their porch and pounded on their door.

“When he really couldn’t get in, he starts breaking all our decorations that we had there. There were censored clowns, he kicked flower pots,” said Castaneda.

The DA’s office said Teets left the scene after the family said they called 911. A Forest Grove police officer found Teets a short distance away.

Teets was cited for criminal mischief in the second degree and was not arrested because of COVID-19 restrictions and protocols.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the Teets appeared to be intoxicated after the incident. KOIN 6 News also learned the Forest Grove officer was reassigned to administrative duties afterward.

In December of 2021, Teets also relinquished his police certification.

In addition to his probation sentencing, Teets is also barred from further contact with the victims, must complete 80 hours of community service and complete counseling for alcohol abuse and anger management.