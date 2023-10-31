PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who worked to help the homeless in Gresham now stands accused of theft, identity theft, and official misconduct.

Kevin Dahlgren, who had been employed by the city of Gresham, was arrested Tuesday morning and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on 19 separate charges, 14 of them felonies.

Dahlgren’s arrest was first reported by the OregonLive earlier Tuesday morning.

According to a statement from the city of Gresham, officials noticed “suspicious activity had taken place by a City employee” this past March. That employee was placed on administrative leave and, a short time later, resigned.

The statement later identifies the employee as Kevin Dahlgren.

Dahlgren often spoke publicly about his efforts to assist homeless people in and around Gresham, routinely discussed the issue via social media, and made multiple television appearances, including two on KOIN 6’s Eye on Northwest Politics.

In July, Dahlgren appeared on the program to question Multnomah County’s Harm Reduction Program. During a March appearance, he discussed the need for long-term solutions to the homeless crisis.

According to court documents obtained by KOIN 6, Dahlgren is now facing seven felony theft charges, seven felony identity theft charges, and five charges of official misconduct, which is a misdemeanor.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says investigators have identified, but not located, additional victims and the investigation is ongoing.