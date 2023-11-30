PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A former Gresham outreach worker who is accused of identity theft and targeting homeless people is facing an additional six charges in Multnomah County, court documents show.

Kevin Dahlgren faces six new charges of identity theft, official misconduct, and theft, according to court documents filed Nov. 25.

These charges come after his arrest on Oct. 31, as first reported by OregonLive. Following his arrest, Dahlgren was booked in Multnomah County Jail on 19 separate charges of theft, identity theft, and official misconduct. Fourteen of those charges are felonies.

Dahlgren pleaded not guilty.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says investigators have identified, but not located, additional victims and the investigation is ongoing.

According to a statement from the City of Gresham, officials noticed “suspicious activity had taken place by a City employee” in March. The employee, identified as Dahlgren, was placed on administrative leave before he resigned a short time later.

“For someone who presented themselves as an advocate, and an outreach worker, someone who’s supposed to be helping these people, to in turn use them in the commitment of crimes and victimize them, It’s pretty disheartening,” Deputy John Plock previously told KOIN 6 News. “And we really hope to prevent this from happening in the future.”

Dahlgren often spoke publicly about his efforts to assist homeless people in and around Gresham, routinely discussed the issue via social media, and made multiple television appearances, including two on KOIN 6’s Eye on Northwest Politics.

In July, Dahlgren appeared on the program to question Multnomah County’s Harm Reduction Program. During a March appearance, he discussed the need for long-term solutions to the homeless crisis.