PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 38-year-old Clackamas County man was convicted Tuesday of sexually assaulting nine inmates while working as a nurse at a women’s prison, officials announced.

Tony Klein was found guilty by a Portland jury of 17 counts of depriving his victims of their constitutional right not to be subjected to cruel and unusual punishment by sexual assault and four counts of perjury.

Court documents say that Klein served as a nurse from 2010 to 2018 at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville, Oregon’s only women’s prison.

“In his position, Klein interacted with female inmates who either sought medical treatment or worked as orderlies in the prison’s medical unit. Aided by his access to the women and his position of power as a corrections employee, Klein sexually assaulted or engaged in nonconsensual sexual conduct with many female inmates entrusted to his care,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release. “By virtue of his position as a medical provider, Klein was often alone with his victims and assaulted many before, during, or after medical treatment. For women who worked in the medical unit, Klein manufactured reasons to get them alone in secluded areas such as medical rooms, janitor’s closets, or behind privacy curtains. Klein made it clear to his victims that he was in a position of power over them, and they would not be believed if they tried reporting his abuse. Fearing punishment if they fought back against or reported his conduct, most of Klein’s victims submitted to his unwanted advances or endured his assaults.”

Klein will be in custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending his sentencing on Oct. 17. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

“Tony Klein used his position of authority to prey on women in custody who were in a uniquely vulnerable position. He further led his victims to believe they had no power to resist or report his abuse,” said Natalie Wight, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. “This verdict would not have been possible without the courage and resolve of these women and the dedication of our partners at the FBI and Civil Rights Division.”