Officials say that Christopher Michael Pruitt, 39, could have additional victims.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A former Portland pastor was indicted on multiple counts of sex abuse on Wednesday after being accused of inappropriately touching two young girls, the Beaverton Police Department announced.

Officials say that Christopher Michael Pruitt, 39, was lodged in the Washington County Jail on Oct. 5.

According to authorities, Pruitt’s alleged victims were members of the small congregation he was pastoring at Our Father’s House Ministries Church. Pruitt originally operated the church out of his home in Beaverton before moving the church to North Portland, police said.

Authorities say there may be more victims and encourage anyone with additional information regarding the investigation to contact Detective Patrick McNair at pmcnair@beavertonoregon.gov or 503-526-2261.