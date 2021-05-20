Former roommate accused of murder in ’99 Hillsboro disappearance

Anthony “Tony” Kennedy was last seen alive in July of 1999. (Hillsboro Police Department)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Twenty-two years after Anthony “Tony” Kennedy went missing from Hillsboro, police arrested and charged a suspect with his murder.

Kennedy was last seen alive in July of 1999. He was 22 years old at the time. His vehicle was also reported missing and was later found empty in a parking lot near his home.

Detectives reexamined the case in 2018 and eventually presented their findings to a grand jury in Washington County. The jury indicted Kenneth Todd Gipson for first-degree murder.

Gipson was Kennedy’s roommate at the time of his disappearance.

Gipson was arrested on May 3 at his home in Del Rio, Tennessee. He is being held at the Cocke County Sheriff’s Department jail and will be extradited to Oregon in June. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on June 7.

Anyone with additional information about the case is urged to contact Hillsboro Police Detective Megan Townsend at Megan.Townsend@hillsboro-oregon.gov or 503.681.5329.