Former UP employee accused of assaulting current employee

Patrick Ell was arrested on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 for allegedly assaulting a UP staff member. (MCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Former University of Portland employee Patrick Ell is accused of assaulting a current staff member on Friday night.

The 52-year-old allegedly attacked the university’s Associate Vice President of Student Development, Dr. Matthew Rygg in an altercation off-campus. Ell was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on an assault charge but was released on bail the following day.

According to an email sent to UP students and staff obtained by KOIN 6, the university issued a no trespass order to Ell — barring him from university property and events. The email also listed various university resources for any student or staff member upset by the incident.

The email, sent by UP Spokesperson Michael Lewellen, called the situation “deeply upsetting.” Lewellen declined to comment further, telling KOIN 6 “The University of Portland is declining any comment due to the active nature of this criminal investigation.”

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this developing story.