PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A former WNBA player has been indicted for allegedly assaulting her partner on the Umatilla Indian Reservation last year.

29-year-old Shoni Iman Schimmel of Pendleton was charged with assault by strangulation of an intimate dating partner and assault resulting in substantial bodily injury.

Schimmel was arrested and made her first court appearance Friday where she pleaded not guilty and released pending a two-day trial beginning June 14, 2022.

Authorities said, if convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in federal prison with three years’ supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

Officials noted if you need assistance or know someone who needs help, to contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

The StrongHearts Native Helpline also offers culturally specific support and advocacy for American Indian and Alaska Native survivors of domestic violence. Call 1-844-762-8483 or visit www.strongheartshelpline.org for more information.