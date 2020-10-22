Foster-Powell residents report rash of car tire slashings

One woman says the vandalism happened between the night of Oct. 20 and morning of Oct. 21

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Numerous police reports were filed this week after residents in a Southeast Portland neighborhood found their car tires had been slashed.

The vandalism happened in the Foster-Powell neighborhood. One resident told KOIN 6 News they counted more than 21 cars that had been hit.

Some people filed online reports with the Portland Police Bureau.

One woman who asked we only use her first name said she found her front driver’s side tire was flat on Wednesday afternoon.

“At first I thought it happens once in a while on main streets but when we started to see other cars around you think wow, there might be something going on,” Melissa said.

Melissa called AAA and had a spare tire put on so she could take her car to Les Schwab for a replacement.

Melissa thinks the vandalism happened sometime between Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning. She said filing a police report hasn’t been a smooth process.

“I went online and tried to file it — the online filing isn’t that great — so I was going to call today and file a report,” she said.

She hopes whoever slashed the tires in the neighborhood will think about the financial toll it takes on people.

“I hope they realize how much damage they’ve done to a lot of working class people that don’t have an extra $400 to $700 to replace their tires,” Melissa said. “I do hope that somebody is caught.”

Melissa said she’d also like police to keep the community better informed about patterns of crime that could affect their neighborhoods.

“It would be nice to step up a little bit of patrol but to take into consideration maybe letting us know when crimes happen in one area,” she said. “Just to go around and say ‘hey, we are aware and if something happens please let us know.’ Just sort of reach out to the community would be great.”

KOIN 6 News has reached out to the PPB and is waiting for a reply.