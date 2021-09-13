Four apartments, five cars hit in Parkrose shootout

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four apartments and five cars were hit by bullets from a shootout in the Parkrose neighborhood early Monday morning, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Police responded to reports of gunfire at 4:20 a.m. near Northeast 95th Avenue and Prescott Street. When they arrived, the shooters had already left the scene, police said.

Investigators found evidence of over 100 rounds being fired from different weapons, but there were no reported injuries.

No arrests have been made. Police asked anyone with information to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Oregon referencing Case No. 21-254386.

There have been 873 shootings in Portland in 2021, according to PPB.