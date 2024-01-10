PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four elk were illegally shot to death and left to rot in Lincoln and Umatilla Counties between Jan. 5 and Jan. 8 and officials with the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division are asking for the public’s help catching the poachers responsible.

A dead bull elk was found with its head and front legs removed in a clearing near Harlan Road in Lincoln County on Jan. 8. The elk was likely shot on the night of Jan. 7, officials say.

“The bull elk had two hindquarters removed from the carcass and the majority of the meat was left to waste,” OSP said.

Three elk cows were poached and left to rot in Umatilla County on Jan. 6. (OSP)

On Jan. 6, three cow elk were found shot to death near Cold Springs Reservoir and Kosmos Road in Umatilla County.

“The three elk had been shot the night before,” OSP said. “All three cows were left to waste.”

The Oregon Hunting Association offers a $1,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest or citation for elk poaching.