PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are still looking for the person who killed Barak Rosen, a 30-year-old man found dead on a high school’s running track in Southeast Portland on June 17, 2018.

Around 4:45 a.m. that day, police responded to a report of a man who had been shot at the former Marshall High School at 3905 Southeast 91st Avenue. Officers and emergency medical personnel got to the scene and confirmed the man, later identified as Rosen, was dead.

The state medical examiner ruled his death a homicide by multiple gunshots.

Rosen moved from Southern California to Portland in December 2017 “for a new opportunity,” his family during a press conference after his death.

“He’s the kind of individual that any parent would be proud to have their kids, son or daughter be friends with,” his father said that day. “He was a good guy and he didn’t deserve this.”

Four years later, no suspects have been arrested and there remains no apparent reason why Rosen was shot to death.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information on this case that leads to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be sent here.