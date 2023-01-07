PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gunfire in the parking lot at Franklin High School left one person with a minor injury, one person detained and forced the cancellation of a basketball game Saturday night.

The incident happened around 7:40 p.m. as Cleveland High was playing Roosevelt High at the school, 5405 SE Woodward. A Portland officer assigned to Franklin High heard the shots, called for help and began to look into the shooting.

Video from AM 1450 KBPS shows fans fleeing the stands when the gunfire was heard.

One player with Roosevelt High School who spoke with KOIN 6 News said he was on the court when the chaos broke out. He didn’t hear the gunshots but said he took off as soon as he saw the stampede of fans fleeing.

“I was on the court and all I heard was my coaches telling me to run and then we ran outside onto the field and some of our gear got messed up. And we were told the game was supposed to continue but it ended up being postponed,” he said. “I don’t want to play here again.”

The game, part of the PIL Showcase, was officially postponed and will be made up at a later date.

Fans begin to rush from the stands after shots were fired in the parking lot at Franklin High School during a basketball game, January 7, 2023 (Courtesy: AM 1450 KBPS)

One minor may have been grazed by a bullet but refused medical attention, PPB told KOIN 6 News.

The person detained is being held “pending further investigation,” officials said.

Both the Focused Intervention Team and the Enhanced Community Safety Team rushed to the scene to investigate.

The east side of the Franklin High School parking lot was closed during the initial investigation. Both players and fans at the game left through a different exit with help from officers.