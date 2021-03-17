‘Freedom of hate and destruction’: Downtown businesses sound off on violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some business owners in downtown Portland’s Pearl District are pleading for an end to continued property damage and violence surrounding their stores.

Two small business owners—both of whom requested to maintain anonymity—told the Portland City Council Wednesday the financial damage has been overwhelming. They added the vandalism does nothing for social justice.

“We all know this isn’t freedom of speech,” said a woman named Lisa who owns a small business in the Pearl District. “This is pure freedom of hate and destruction. We, small business owners, are not wealthy people. We do not have an instant ATM from which we can repeatedly take money out to pay to have plywood boards put up then taken down, remove graffiti, replace broken glass doors, glass windows, et cetera.”

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler echoed the frustration and anger of business owners. He said the local retailers and restaurants were the ones being hurt, not the faceless large corporations.

On Friday, March 12, 13 people were arrested and roughly 100 in total were detained after a march ended in widespread vandalism and criminal activity. Some in the group had smashed windows to several businesses leading officers to create a perimeter around the crowd.

Some of the protesters also confronted the police, throwing rocks and full cans of beer, according to PPB. Officers reported using pepper spray. Two of the 13 people arrested were suspects carrying firearms, wearing body armor and helmets, according to police.