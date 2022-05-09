PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 34-year-old freelance journalist who often covered political extremism in Portland now faces multiple charges for alleged crimes against 2 synagogues and a mosque.

Michael E. Bivins made his first court appearance Monday to face charges for the vandalism at Congregation Shir Tikvah and Congregration Beth Israel along with an arson at the Muslim Community Center. He’s facing one count of felony arson and 3 counts of criminal mischief (two of which are felonies.)

The senior rabbi at Congregation Beth Israel, Rabbi Michael Z. Cahana, May 9, 2022 (KOIN)

The case remains an open investigation. Many questions remain, including why Bivins turned himself in.

The senior rabbi at Congregation Beth Israel, Rabbi Michael Z. Cahana, told KOIN 6 News his congregation is still reeling from the attacks. Yellow swastikas were spray painted on the synagogue walls, days after the congregation commemorated Holocaust memorial day.

“That my house of worship, the place where my community gathers would be targeted with an anti-Semitic death threat – that creates a real vulnerability,” Rabbi Cahana said.

While he believes the attack against Beth Israel was a bias crime, Bivins is not currently facing any bias crime charges.