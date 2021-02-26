Residents say frequency of Portland shootings ‘honestly getting worse’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Residents say their concern over the rise in violence in the city has only grown after the two latest shootings in Northeast Portland.

Portland has seen 163 shootings so far this year, injuring 43 people and killing 10, Portland Police Bureau officials said.

Northeast Portland resident Megan Huggins said she believes the frequency of shootings is ‘honestly getting worse.’

She made sure her son was safe when she heard several rounds of gunshots go off outside her house near Portland’s Piedmont neighborhood Thursday night.

“I’ve already taught him ‘those are gunshots’ and the person shooting is most likely not a good person so when we hear that we’re going to get inside and get down,” she said.

Huggins said she has become “numb to the situation,” saddened that the new normal is “frequent shootings.”

One person died and another two were hospitalized after one shooting Thursday night on the 1800 block of Northeast 66th Avenue.

Katie Currier said she was watching television with her children when she heard 15 rounds go off. She texted her father to pick them up as she didn’t “feel safe.”

“(It’s) unusual to hear that many shots, worse than normal, feels like this area is getting more dangerous,” she said.