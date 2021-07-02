Friend says William Kendrick ‘never let past define him’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friends of William Kendrick are heartbroken, questioning why the 36-year-old was gunned down last month in the streets of Portland.

Kendrick died at a hospital after being shot on the evening of June 17. Investigators said a crime scene in the 7400 block of NE Glisan Street was linked to his death.

No arrests have been made. Kendrick’s death was ruled a homicide.

Brandon Jones told KOIN 6 News he believes he heard the gunfire that ended his friend’s life.

“I had no idea that it was Will, there’s been a lot of violence in the city,” Jones recalled. “Just thinking that it was so close, it sounded like it was in my backyard.”

Jones said he was returning home from running an errand when the shots rang out.

“When I found out that the two were connected, it was something that I really didn’t want to accept at the time,” he said. “It’s something that I still have a hard time processing.”

Jones said Kendrick was important to many people.

“His range of friends was like none other. I mean, he hung out with literally everybody — people from different races,” he said. “He brought a lot of positivity towards everybody that he met.”

Jones said he and others were inspired by Kendrick’s resilience in the face of adversity.

“He had dealt with a lot of trauma in his past. Will never let that stuff define him as a human; a lot of the stuff that he had dealt with, a lot of people probably couldn’t actually, you know, deal with themselves or that would definitely take their future path in a different direction,” said Jones.

The investigation into Kendrick’s death remains open. A restaurant near NE 74th Avenue and NE Glisan Street said they provided surveillance video to investigators.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Tips can be submitted online.