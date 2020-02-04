‘Froggy Robber’ imprisoned for string of bank heists

Diego Sanchez-Lopez, aka The Froggy Robber, seen in 2018 photos from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Lopez pleaded guilty to 6 robberies on August 5, 2019.

He pleaded guilty to the six robberies last August

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man locally known as the “Froggy Robber”—for the way he hopped over the counter at banks to rob them—has been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison.

Diego Sanchez-Lopez admitted to the armed robbery of six banks between Oregon and Southwest Washington between November of 2017 and April of 2018, according to court documents. The 25-year-old stole more than $87,000. His sentencing was announced on Monday by the United States Attorney Office, District of Oregon.

Timeline of Robberies:

In each case, he approached the bank teller, jumped the counter and robbed the employees at knifepoint.

November 27, 2017: $9,710 was stolen from the Albina Community Bank in Portland

December 27, 2017: $26,000 was stolen from the Wells Fargo Bank in Wilsonville, Oregon

January 11, 2018: $11,580.99 was stolen from the Wells Fargo Bank in Beaverton, Oregon

January 30, 2018: $6,720 was stolen from the U.S. Bank in Scappoose, Oregon

February 12, 2018: $15,400 was stolen from the Wells Fargo Bank in Vancouver, Washington

April 30, 2018: 33,357 was stolen from the Wells Fargo Bank in Hillsboro, Oregon

Following his 97-month prison sentence, Sanchez-Lopez will be under supervised release for three more years. A judge also ordered him to pay roughly $119,000 in restitution, according to court documents.

Sanchez-Lopez pleaded guilty to the six counts of bank robbery in August of 2019. Court documents state that since he is a “non-citizen and lawful permanent resident, this conviction will subject Sanchez-Lopez to removal from the US by immigration authorities.”