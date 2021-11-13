From passed out to locked up: Pair arrested in Troutdale

Brandon Lopez and Alexis Ramsland face multiple charges after being arrested in Troutdale, November 13, 2021 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people found passed out in a car in a Motel 6 parking lot are now behind bars for allegedly ramming a Multnomah County deputy’s patrol car after being woken up.

Deputies spotted the car, heavily damaged and without license plates, in the Motel 6 in Troutdale, authorities said. When they knocked on the window, they said they clearly saw drug paraphernalia. The driver, Brandon James Antonio Lopez, put the car in reverse and tried to get away.

Brandon Lopez and Alexis Ramsland face multiple charges after being arrested in Troutdale, November 13, 2021 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

One deputy was “almost crushed” between Lopez’s car and the car parked next to his. That’s when, officials said, Lopez hit the patrol car but got stuck on the front bumper.

But Lopez and a passenger, Alexis Moniqe Ramsland, refused commands to get out of the car. Once a K9 arrived at the scene, Lopez and Ramsland surrendered.

Authorities said they found a loaded handgun and a recently stolen catalytic converter. Surveillance footage from a citizen showed the car was involved in the theft.

Lopez, 25, faces 13 charges: 3 counts of eluding from Clackamas County, 2 counts from Yamhill County for failing to appear and unauthorized use of a vehicle, plus Multnomah County charges for criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, theft, unlawful possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Ramsland, 22, was booked on unlawful possession of a controlled substance and a Clackamas County warrant for criminal mischief.