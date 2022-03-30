PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested on Tuesday nearly a month after he “walked away” from the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem where he was serving time, officials said.

On Feb. 16, Bohanna Mcquiston was allegedly at the facility’s laundry center when he escaped. The Oregon Department of Corrections said the 40-year-old helped sort laundry at the center.

McQuiston was reportedly serving time for a total of three counts of burglary when he left. He had been in DOC’s custody for just more than a year and his earliest release date at the time was Feb. 6, 2024.

Officials say he was arrested in Vancouver and is now at the Clark County Jail.