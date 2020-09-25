Fugitives wanted in attempted murder case arrested in Lincoln Co

No bail was given for either suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two federal fugitives connected to an attempted murder case were found and arrested in Lincoln County on Thursday, according to authorities.

In late August, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office learned that the two men, George Dull Knife of South Dakota and Kimberlee Pitawanakwat of Siletz, were residing in the Siletz area. The U.S. Attorney’s office was reportedly working to acquire extraditable warrants for the suspects — as Dull Knife is suspected of attempted murder out at the Oglala Sioux Tribe in South Dakota, while Pitawanakwat is suspected of accessory.

On Thursday, deputies were informed that the warrants were issued. Deputies waited outside and watched an apartment they learned to be the fugitive’s residence and were able to confirm both men were there. More deputies were called to the scene and they then arrested the men without incident.

Both suspects were booked in the Lincoln County Jail. Dull Knife, 24, now faces a charge of fugitive from another state related to outstanding federal warrants for: discharge of firearm during/in relation to a crime of violence, assault with intent to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon. Pitawanakawt faces a charge of fugitive from another state related to outstanding federal warrants for: false statements and accessory after the fact.

No bail was authorized for either suspect.