Fusillade of bullets hits car with mom, 4 kids inside

More than 25 bullets were fired and hit 2 cars on SE Harold Street, injuring a girl in one of the cars. Circled is where one bullet hit the visor in that car, July 8, 2020 (PPB)

No one directly hit by gunfire, 10-year-old girl hurt by shattered glass

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fusillade of bullets hit 2 vehicles in Southeast Portland Wednesday night, injuring a 10-year-old girl who was in one car with her mother and 3 other children.

More than 25 bullet casings were found on the street in the 13400 block of SE Harold Street around 9:30 p.m., police said.

The girl suffered an injury near her eye from glass that shattered when one of the bullets hit. Another bullet narrowly missed her mother’s head. No one was directly hit by the gunfire and investigators said the mother and children were not the intended targets.

Authorities released no information on the second vehicle hit by the gunfire.

There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call PPB at 503.823.3333.