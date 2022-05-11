PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man affiliated with a pair of allied Portland street gangs was sentenced to seven years in federal prison, and five years of supervised release, for robbing a Eugene dispensary in 2019.

Court documents say that Timothy Christopher Gaines, 30, who is a part of the Hoover Criminal Gang and Unthank Park Hustlers, robbed Green Therapy with an accomplice on Dec. 20, 2019. Gaines stole several jars of marijuana along with $912 in cash.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Gaines pointed a gun at an employee during the robbery.

Gaines was charged with robbery by a federal grand jury on July 23, 2020. An additional charge of using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence was added on Oct. 20, 2020.

Gaines pleaded guilty to using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence on Feb. 14.