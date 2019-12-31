Georgia pastor charged for raping 3 Portland women

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Georgia pastor is facing a 9-count indictment for allegedly committing multiple sex crimes against 3 women in Portland over the last 8 years.

Helio Ferriera was arrested in Georgia on December 3 as a result of a combined effort between the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Portland Police Bureau. The 41-year-old is looking at charges including sodomy, kidnapping, rape, sexual abuse and identity theft stemming from crimes allegedly committed in 2012, 2016 and 2018.

According to police, Ferriera is a pastor in his town of Valdosta, GA.

In November 2012, Ferreira is accused of raping a woman who was incapable of consent. In September 2016, Ferreira allegedly kidnapped a different woman and raped her. Nearly 2 years later in September 2018, Ferreira is again accused of kidnapping a third woman, raping her and then committing identity theft against her.

According to the indictment, Ferreira was identified as the culprit in each of these crimes by DNA.

Due to the sensitive nature of this investigation, no other details are currently being released. Police are actively searching for other potential victims. If you have any information, please contact Detective Ross Dormady at 503.823.0880 or ross.dormady@portlandpolice.gov.

