PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An armed robbery suspect was arrested in Tillamook County after authorities recovered a ghost gun and more than $1,000 in cash.

The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a reported robbery at Center Market in Bay City at around 8 p.m. on Oct. 22. The store clerk reportedly told them that a man pulled a handgun from his pocket and took cash from the register.

After reviewing the surveillance video, a deputy relayed the suspect’s description which matched that of a man — later identified as 25-year-old Isaac Cole — seen by an Oregon State trooper.

Shortly after the robbery, the trooper reportedly talked to Cole who was dealing with a disabled van on Highway 101 north of Bay City.

Officials say they found Cole, the driver of the van and another man walking toward Garibaldi to get gas. The sheriff’s office said Cole matched the description of the robbery suspect, prompting deputies to detain him.

While executing a search warrant, deputies said they found wads of cash in Cole’s vest pocket, along with a loaded 9mm Glock Style handgun that officials said did not have any serial numbers or markings.

Cole was booked into Tillamook County Jail and is facing charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree theft, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree burglary and menacing.