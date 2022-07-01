Multiple ghost guns were seized in Springfield, OR (Courtesy: Lane County Sheriff’s Office),

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A number of firearms and firearm parts were seized from an illegal manufacturing operation in Springfield, officials said.

According Lane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies recovered more than 60 fully assembled firearms, dozens of homemade firearm suppressors and enough parts to assemble a hundred more firearms. All but five of the firearms were reportedly ghost guns, which are assembled without serial numbered parts.

Further, deputies said they found a commercial amount of methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl pills, along with some cocaine.

Andrew Rogers, 38, was arrested for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Criminal trespass 2, Criminal Mischief 2 and Theft II.