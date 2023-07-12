PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An illegal “ghost” machine gun was seized during an arrest in Fairview during the spring, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted on Wednesday.

The gun has no serial number and had an extended magazine loaded with 31 bullets and an applied “switch,” which the MCSO said makes it a machine gun by definition. Deputies found the gun while searching a man accused of brandishing a gun in the Fairview area.

“Great work by deputies getting a dangerous ‘ghost gun’ off the streets,” MCSO said.

The suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Multnomah County Jail for felony gun possession. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives states that a “glock switch” is a “relatively simple,” illegal device that turns a conventional semi-automatic pistol into a fully automatic firearm. The switch is classified as a machine gun under federal law.

“This applied switch is a Class B felony to possess and also extremely dangerous to the community,” the MCSO said.