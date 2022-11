Police are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was shot in NE Portland on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 15-year-old girl was hospitalized after shots were fired in Northeast Portland Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on Northeast 80th Avenue and Northeast Couch Street just after 3:30 p.m, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Authorities said a teenage girl was struck in the shooting and rushed to a nearby hospital. Her injuries were said to be serious but believed to be non-life threatening.

PPB’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.