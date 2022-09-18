Yamilet Martinez, 7, in an undated photo provided by PPB, September 18, 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 7-year-old girl was inside a Honda that was stolen Sunday evening around SE 49th and Powell Boulevard in Portland, police said.

A 7-year-old girl was inside a 2011 Honda Civic, similar to this, when it was stolen in SE Portland, September 18, 2022 (PPB)

Yamilet Martinez was inside a 2011 black Honda Civic that had no license plates when it was stolen around 6:50 p.m., authorities said. Yamilet, wearing a yellow shirt that reads, “Be kind to each other,” is 4-feet-5 and about 97 pounds. She has black hair, is wearing pink shoes, the same as in the picture provided by police, and checkered pants.

The car was last seen heading north on SE 49th Avenue. A police sergeant told KOIN 6 News they’re setting up a grid search now.

Authorities are also actively working to send an Amber Alert for this situation, but the process takes some time.

Anyone with information or who see Yamilet or a similar Honda with no plates should call 911 immediately.

A 7-year-old was inside a Honda when it was stolen around SE 49th and Powell in Portland, September 18, 2022 (KOIN)

Tips can also be sent to Detective Heidi Helwig at missing@police.portlandoregon.gov

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.