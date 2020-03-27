Girls flashed near middle school; 20-year-old man arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police arrested a man after he exposed himself to a group of young girls near a middle school, officers said.

On March 9, a caller reported seeing a man lingering near Robert Gray Middle before walking down a path ahead of three young girls, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

After a few moments, the caller saw the man run back the way he had come, get into a vehicle and leave. The caller managed to snap a picture of the vehicle the man left in.

A suspect vehicle seen near Robert Gray Middle School where girls were allegedly flashed by a man, March 9, 2020. (Portland Police Bureau)

Investigators said they learned the man—20-year-old Hassan Abdullahi—waited in the bushes with his genitals exposed until the girls passed him, then asked them to take a picture with his phone. He ran away when the girls screamed.

Officers contacted the three girls—two 13-year-olds and one 12-year-old—and concluded that they were safe.

Abdullahi was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on one charge of public indecency.

If you have additional information about the case or a similar case, please contact Officer Matt Jacobsen at 503.823.0097 or send an email to matthew.jacobsen@portlandoregon.gov