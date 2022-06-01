PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A couple from Gladstone was arrested for trafficking fentanyl in central Oregon, Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team said.

Johnny Stavrakis, 39, and Martha Stavrakis, 42, allegedly trafficked fentanyl pills from Clackamas County into central Oregon where they distributed the drugs.

CODE detectives were surveilling the couple near Redmond when they were pulled over on Highway 97. The Stavroskis reportedly gave officials fake names and did not cooperate, which CODE says was likely due to Johnny’s two outstanding arrest warrants.

An Oregon State Patrol K9 detected controlled substance inside the Stavroskis’ car during the traffic stop. Officials said a commercial quantity of fake pharmaceutical tablets made of fentanyl was recovered.

Johnny was lodged in the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Jail with the following charges:

Unlawful Possession, Manufacture, and Attempted Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)

Giving false information to a peace officer

Parole Violation Arrest Warrant

Clackamas County Arrest Warrant for UUMV

Martha was cited with the following charges: