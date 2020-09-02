Good Samaritan recalls teen shooting victim’s last breaths

Portland police and Crime Stopper of Oregon are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood.

Jaelin James Scott was shot Aug. 27 at Gateway Discovery Park on NE Halsey Street. A stranger was with him as he took his last breaths. That stranger — a woman who has asked for her identity to be withheld — recounted those moments during an interview with KOIN 6 News.

She was driving home from the grocery store with her daughter when they heard gunshots. Some young women flagged her down moments later as she was passing Gateway Discovery Park and she and her daughter jumped out of the car.

They found a girl lying on the ground. She’d been shot in the leg. The woman’s daughter leapt into action.

“My daughter ended up getting someone’s belt and making it like a tourniquet and she tied it as tight as she could and supported her and the girl asked her was she going to die and my daughter told her she wasn’t going to die,” the woman said.

That girl did indeed survive, along with two other young adults who police said were also shot. But Jaelin wasn’t so fortunate.

“I ran — I just ran, I ran over there to Jaelin and he was laying on his side, he was trying to breathe,” the woman said. “I got down on my stomach, I just laid down with Jaelin. I held his hand and I just said, ‘Baby breathe, you’re going to be okay, you’ve been shot, just breathe, just keep breathing.”

She said Jaelin took his last breath shortly after Portland police officers arrived. The last words he heard were those from a prayer.

“I started to say a prayer out loud and the police said, yes, pray,” said the woman. “So I prayed out loud and I said, ‘Jaelin baby please don’t give up’ and I said a prayer and shortly thereafter he flat-lined and the police moved us back and said this is now a crime scene and began taping off the park.”

Jaelin’s father, Cash Carter, told KOIN 6 News he believes the ongoing protests and riots have prevented the PPB from focusing on other crimes throughout the community — something he believes contributed to his son’s death. Carter said he plans to meet with Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell on Thursday to talk about it.

The Portland Police Bureau said Tuesday it had uncovered no “actionable suspect information.” The PPB and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted anonymously here or by calling 503.823.4357.

The PPB said Jaelin was one of seven homicides and among the more than 92 shootings in Portland in the month of August.