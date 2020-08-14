Goodwill security officer stabbed on the job in Salem

A Google Street View of the Goodwill location on Edgewater NW in Salem, August 14, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A store security officer for a Goodwill in Salem was left with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed by a robbery suspect Friday morning, according to local police.

Salem police officers responded to a reported fight at the Goodwill on Edgewater Street NW around 11 a.m. Friday. Police said the store’s Loss Prevention Officer, Matthew Thompson, stopped and detained a man for stealing. A fight had ensued, during which police said the suspect stabbed Thompson.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, said police.

The suspect, identified as Sean Graham, was arrested by Salem police officers after bystanders helped keep the man from leaving the scene.

Graham will be charged with attempted murder, assault, robbery, and the unlawful use of a weapon once lodged in the Polk County Jail, said police.