Goose Hollow murder suspect arrested in Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The US Marshals Service says agents arrested 22-year-old Josiah Nettles in connection to the murder of DeAndrae Stephens, after he was located in Vancouver, Friday.

According to police, Nettles was wanted in connection to the shooting death of 30-year-old Stephens, who was found dead in the Goose Hollow Neighborhood on the morning of December 21st, 2021.

The release credited the Southwest Washington Regional Swat Team for helping bring Nettles into custody.

Portland Police Bureau Homicide Detectives partnered with the Clark County Major Crimes Team to execute a search warrant at the Vancouver location.

According to law enforcement, Nettles is being held in the Clark County Jail, where he currently faces charges of Murder in the Second Degree, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.