Goose Hollow vandalism suspect bites, assaults officers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested Saturday following a skirmish with police officers in the Goose Hollow neighborhood.

Officers were dispatched to the area of West Burnside Street and SW 16th Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on reports of a man smashing windows of various cars parked along the streets. The Portland Police Bureau said its two responding officers attempted to contact the suspect, but the man walked away.

Jacey Hoppert (MCSO)

When officers finally reached the man, he began to throw punches at them and additional personnel was brought in to help detain the suspect. PPB said one officer involved in the scuffle was bit on the forearm by the man.

“The suspect was seen by medical professionals and was cleared to be transported to jail,” PPB said in a release Sunday.

The man was later identified as 29-year-old Jacey Hoppert. PPB said he was taken to the Multnomah County Detention Center for the crimes of Assaulting a Public Safety officer (2x), Resist Arrest, Interfering with a Police Officer, Menacing, and Disorderly Conduct II.