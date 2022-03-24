Pokémon pirate pockets more than $100 dollars worth of cards

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Looks like there aren’t any champions here.

Police in Sherwood are now hoping to catch a thief who took off with more than $100 dollars worth of Pokémon cards Wednesday.

In an attempt to foil the thief’s plans, police took to social media to ask for the community’s help in identifying the card burglar.

“Can you help us identify this member of Team Rocket?” Sherwood PD shared in a post to Facebook. “He stole over $100 in Pokémon cards….He must’ve really wanted to “catch ‘em all.”

Pokémon card thief, March 23, 2022. (Courtesy Sherwood PD)

In the image provided by police, the suspect was wearing a Blazers hat, a red cowl-neck face mask, dark-colored jeans, and a light gray hoodie with a Champion logo. However, it’s unclear where the theft took place.

According to law enforcement, when officers went to confront the Pokémon pirate, the suspect took off and refused to pull over.

“When we attempted to contact him, he decided to “blast off at the speed of light” by not stopping for our red & blue lights,” police said in the social media post.

Following the incident, the robber is now wanted on four charges including, theft 2, felony elude, reckless driving, and reckless endangering.

Police hope to return the pocketed Pokémon cards and hold the thief accountable.

They have asked for anyone with information regarding the suspect or crime to email mitchelln@sherwoodoregon.gov and reference case # WP220360990.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to Sherwood police about the case and will update this story.