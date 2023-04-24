PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 2-year investigation into chronic graffiti vandalism in Portland led to the arrests of 2 people, one of whom faces 13 separate gun charges.

The investigation into “chronic offenders” began in the summer of 2021, Portland police said in a release. In recent months they began focusing on taggers “Thuja” and “Bier”

“Thuja” and “Lady Thuja” tags led police to Shelaleh Rostami of Beaverton. A search in January led investigators to “Bier,” later identified as convicted felon Jacob Ramos of Portland.

Earlier this month, police served a warrant at Ramos’ home in East Portland. Authorities said that search turned up 17 guns and body armor. One of the guns was a short-barrel AR-15 style rifle without serial numbers.

The search also found a 3D printer, special tools and material used to print and mill several “functioning, non-serialized, polymer and metal firearms.”

The 43-year-old Ramos was indicted on 73 charges: 50 counts of 2nd-degree criminal mischief and 10 counts of 1st-degree criminal mischief; one count each of being a felon in possession of a gun and in possession of a short barrel rifle; and 11 counts of manufacturing a firearm.

Portland police say they discovered a “ghost gun operation” during a graffiti vandal investigation in April 2023. (Courtesy of Portland Police Bureau Central Bike Squad Instagram)

Rostami, 26, faces 32 counts overall — 16 each for 1st- and 2nd-degree criminal mischief.

Authorities said the investigation continues.