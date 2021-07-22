Grand Jury clears Salem officer in wounding driver

Erfinson Bossy was wounded in the July 1 shooting

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Polk County grand jury unanimously ruled a Salem police officer who shot and wounded a 22-year-old man was justified in his actions.

Around 7:15 p.m. on July 1, Salem officers investigating a shooting tried to stop a car they believed was involved. The car fled and rammed a Salem patrol car, OSP said.

Detective Erick Hernandez fired at the vehicle, which was finally stopped at Hwy 22 and Oak Grove, authorities said. The driver, Erfinson Bossy, was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

The Oregon State Police took the lead on the investigation and the Polk County DA presented evidence to the Grand Jury.

Detectives from OSP testified along with the Salem PD officers involved, a Polk County deputy and one civilian witness.

They ruled Hernandez acted in self-defense or in defense of another person.

The detective had been on administrative leave during the investigation.

