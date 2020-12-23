Grand Jury: Deadly force necessary on Hwy 22

Bradley Tyler Matthews pointed this gun at officers before he was shot to death on Hwy 22, December 8, 2020 (Marion County DA)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The fatal shooting of a man wanted for armed robberies who led police on a chase before getting out of his car on Hwy 22 and pointing a gun at officers was justified, a Marion County Grand Jury determined Tuesday.

The Grand Jury cleared Oregon State Police troopers and a Linn County sheriff’s deputy for the shooting death of Bradley Tyler Matthews on December 8.

Authorities also released dashcam video from the chase. Warning: graphic

On that rainy night, the 27-year-old Matthews flashed a gun during an armed robbery at a Dutch Brothers in Bend and then a Dominos pizza. When police and the Deschutes county deputies responded, Masters fled in a stolen car.

He took off speeding west toward Santiam Pass and deputies let other agencies know to look for Matthews car that had a distinctive “Texas” sticker in the back window, officials said.

Matthews’ car was spotted. One Linn County deputy set up a spike strip, which snared both Matthews’ car and a pursuing Marion County deputy’s tires. Matthews kept going and the Linn County deputy picked up the pursuit.

The chase went on for several miles and as they neared Big Cliff Dam, 3 OSP troopers arrived with lights and sirens. One of the troopers laid out another spike strip, which Matthews again drove over. But he kept going and the chase continued.

As his tires got worse Matthews slowed down, then pulled his car “perpendicular to the flow of traffic on the west-bound lane of Highway 22.” He got out of his car and walked to the center of the road, ignoring commands to put up his hands.

” Instead, he raised both hands in a shooter stance towards the officers, and then bladed his body, dropping one arm while firing at the officers,” authorities said.

All 4 officers — the OSP troopers and the Linn County deputy — shot back, firing 16 rounds. Masters was hit 3 times and died at the scene from a gunshot to the head.

An autopsy revealed Masters had amphetamines and cocaine in his system at the time of his death.

Later, investigators determined his gun was BB or pellet gun.

The Grand Jury cleared all law enforcement officers involved in his death, ruling their use of deadly force was justified.

Marion County DA Paige Clarkson thanked the Grand Jury for their efforts.

“Their thoughtful, thorough, and careful deliberations in such an important case is essential for our community’s continued confidence in our law enforcement officers,” Clarkson said. “The transparency that occurs by a Grand Jury review of these investigations is critical for that confidence.”