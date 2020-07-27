Grand jury: Fatal Portland stabbing was self-defense

Stephen Bache cleared after grand jury heard case

ORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 52-year-old man was cleared of a murder charge by a Multnomah County grand jury who ruled he acted in self-defense.

On the afternoon of July 8, Stephen Bache stabbed Cody Vickers in the 1300 block of SE Water Avenue. Paramedics arrived and rushed the 32-year-old to the hospital, where he later died.

Bache was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

But the grand jury heard the evidence presented and determined Bache acted in self-defense.

No further information is available.

