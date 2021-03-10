Grand jury hands down 35-count sex trafficking indictment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man suspected in a November 2020 sexual assault was indicted on 35 charges for other sexual assaults and crimes that happened in February 2021, the Multnomah County DA’s Office said Wednesday.

Johnel Johnson was arrested March 1 in the 3700 block of Southeast 166th Avenue after an investigation began in February. Allegedly, the 32-year-old used a gun and knife to kidnap, rob and sexually assault someone, then forced that person into prostitution along with physical assaults.

While that investigation was underway, investigators said they connected Johnson to the November sex assault with a similar tactic: a knife to kidnap, rob and sexually assault someone, then forced that person into prostitution.

The 35 counts from the grand jury indictment are spread out among these charges: Rape, assault, sodomy with a gun, compelling prostitution, promoting prostitution, felon with a firearm, strangulation, kidnapping, robbery, sex abuse and unlawful use of a weapon.

Johnson, 5-feet-7 and 215 pounds, is currently being held in the Multnomah County Jail. No bail was listed.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact PPB Detective Kyffin Marcum at 503.823.0462 or Detective Scott McCollister at 503.823.0424.

